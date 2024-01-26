Vietnamese man jailed after police raided Doncaster cannabis factory said he was "threatened" to carry out the work
Tuan Nguyen jumped into a neighbour's garden as officers executed an early morning drugs warrant at a property in Auckland Road, Wheatley, in October last year.
He was promptly arrested by officers who discovered 555 cannabis plants growing in seven rooms across three floors of the suburban terraced house.
Nguyen was charged with being concerned in the production of a controlled Class B drug and pleaded guilty after admitting that he was responsible for growing the plants.
The 39-year-old said he was given food and a place to live in return for growing the plants and did not receive any money for cultivating the cannabis nor from the sale of the drugs.
Nguyen, who had no previous convictions, also said he was "threatened" by British men to carry out the work at the property.
The plants at various stages of growth were worth an estimated £555,000 were destroyed.
Nguyen was jailed for one year and three months at Sheffield Crown Court this week.
PC Steven Morris said: "Cannabis farms are a scourge on our societies and are often linked to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people who are recruited to look after the grows.
"They often live in fear at the hands of people further up the supply chain and we want to ensure those who are being exploited get the help they need.
"Cannabis is far from a harmless drug. It funds organised crime which wreaks misery on our local communities and this needs to stop.