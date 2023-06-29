News you can trust since 1925
Video: Watch the sickening moment that an argument in the street resulted in one man kicked and punched to the floor by four others in Doncaster

This video shows the sickening moment that an argument in the street resulted in one man being assaulted.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST

The footage shot in broad daylight shows two men having an altercation which quickly became violent as one man swung a punch at the victim, chasing him down the street.

He was was joined by three others who kicked and punched the man, who by then was on the ground.

If you have any information about this incident please contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

This still was moments before the attack took placeThis still was moments before the attack took place
