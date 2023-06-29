Video: Watch the sickening moment that an argument in the street resulted in one man kicked and punched to the floor by four others in Doncaster
This video shows the sickening moment that an argument in the street resulted in one man being assaulted.
The footage shot in broad daylight shows two men having an altercation which quickly became violent as one man swung a punch at the victim, chasing him down the street.
He was was joined by three others who kicked and punched the man, who by then was on the ground.
If you have any information about this incident please contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.