Video: Watch the moment police smash door down in Doncaster drugs raid
Officers found illegal drugs on top of a fridge after executing a warrant at the property in Stainforth, smashing their way into the house by breaking down the front door.
Codeine, diazepam tables and unpacked pregabalin - which are all believed to have been obtained without prescription - were found in the house after officers executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
A black burner phone and two additional mobile phones were also recovered along with measuring scales after the property in Fourth Square was searched on Friday afternoon (24 November).
Sergeant James Housley, of Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We know that drugs are a scourge on our communities and we will continue in our efforts to disrupt the supply chain and create safer neighbourhoods.
"I would encourage members of the public with concerns about drugs in their communities to report them to us as soon as possible."
As a result of the warrant, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were detained at the scene. The woman was later released with no further action taken.
Anyone wanting to report drug crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.
Altenatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers to report information in confidence through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.