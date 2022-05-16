Richard Newton, who is already in prison for other offences, has been sentenced to further time behind bars following the assault in London Road, Sheffield.

Newton, 42, whose address was listed as HMP Doncaster carried out his attack on a PCSO from the Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team last year.

Body camera footage shows Newton leaving a shop.

Richard Newton lashes out at a police officer with a crutch in Sheffield.

As he spots the officer, he lashes out twice with the crutch before trying to escape.

Undeterred, the officer calls for back up with police vehicles racing to the scene to arrest Newton in a nearby street.

On 25 November, the officer followed Newton who was believed to be wanted for offences along London Road in Sheffield.

Newton assaulted the PSCO by hitting him round his head with a crutch. The victim was ok but suffered pain to his head.

Acting Sergeant Paul Briggs from the Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Team said: “No one comes to work to be assaulted whether that be verbally or physically.

“Officers and PCSO’s should be respected and be safe to carry out their work.

“Assaults will not be tolerated and we ensure that those who think this type of behaviour is acceptable will be put before the courts and made to face the consequences.”