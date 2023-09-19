News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35

Video: Stolen cars discovered by officers in Doncaster 'chop shop'

An investigation is under way after the discovery of a significant number of stolen vehicles and car parts at a 'chop shop' in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 09:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

While tracking a stolen Land Rover earlier this month, officers located a farm building in the Sprotbrough area of the city.

Inside, they found a large amount of stolen car parts, as well as three stolen vehicles comprising two Land Rover Defenders and a KTM 350 motorbike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also discovered vehicle parts relating to a black VW Transporter camper van, a number plate relating to another VW Transporter and an engine and chassis belonging to a Land Rover.

Officers found stolen vehicles and parts inside a 'chop shop' in Doncaster.Officers found stolen vehicles and parts inside a 'chop shop' in Doncaster.
Officers found stolen vehicles and parts inside a 'chop shop' in Doncaster.
Most Popular

PC Yvonne Loveridge of the Doncaster North Neighbourhood Team said: "A chop shop is the term used to describe a place where stolen cars are taken apart so that their parts can be sold separately.

"Car and vehicle theft has a huge impact on people and their livelihoods. This is a great find by the team which has led to the recovery of stolen vehicles and parts, and we are delighted to be able to reunite victims of these thefts with their stolen cars and motorbike.

"This is a crime we take very seriously, and we will work with other forces to continue locating these chop shops and disrupting their activities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I would urge anyone with information about crimes of this nature to contact us immediately."

Three stolen vehicles were located inside the 'chop shop'.Three stolen vehicles were located inside the 'chop shop'.
Three stolen vehicles were located inside the 'chop shop'.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives are investigating the nature and circumstances of this incident. If you are concerned about crime in your area, you can reach out to our officers by contacting them on 101 or calling 999 in an emergency.