While tracking a stolen Land Rover earlier this month, officers located a farm building in the Sprotbrough area of the city.

Inside, they found a large amount of stolen car parts, as well as three stolen vehicles comprising two Land Rover Defenders and a KTM 350 motorbike.

They also discovered vehicle parts relating to a black VW Transporter camper van, a number plate relating to another VW Transporter and an engine and chassis belonging to a Land Rover.

PC Yvonne Loveridge of the Doncaster North Neighbourhood Team said: "A chop shop is the term used to describe a place where stolen cars are taken apart so that their parts can be sold separately.

"Car and vehicle theft has a huge impact on people and their livelihoods. This is a great find by the team which has led to the recovery of stolen vehicles and parts, and we are delighted to be able to reunite victims of these thefts with their stolen cars and motorbike.

"This is a crime we take very seriously, and we will work with other forces to continue locating these chop shops and disrupting their activities.

"I would urge anyone with information about crimes of this nature to contact us immediately."

Three stolen vehicles were located inside the 'chop shop'.