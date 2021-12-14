VIDEO: Search for driver after van veers over white lane and collides with vehicle in early morning Doncaster incident

Video footage has been released showing the moment a van veered over the white lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 4:32 pm

Mandy Keeton Wilson posted on the imagery on Facebook following the incident which took place in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, Decemebr 14).

WATCH THE MOMENT THE VAN COLLISION TAKES PLACE HERE

She said: “Was anybody travelling down the A18 from Tudworth roundabout towards Crowle around 7.40 this morning.

Dash cam footage from this morning's incident

"One of our vehicles was hit by a van that crossed over the white lines. Any help would be much appreciated.”

