VIDEO: Search for driver after van veers over white lane and collides with vehicle in early morning Doncaster incident
Video footage has been released showing the moment a van veered over the white lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 4:32 pm
Mandy Keeton Wilson posted on the imagery on Facebook following the incident which took place in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, Decemebr 14).
She said: “Was anybody travelling down the A18 from Tudworth roundabout towards Crowle around 7.40 this morning.
"One of our vehicles was hit by a van that crossed over the white lines. Any help would be much appreciated.”