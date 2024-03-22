Video: Policing teams join forces to tackle sick poaching gangs' criminal activity
South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team have been working closely with Nottinghamshire police over the last year tackling rural crime.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This has involved tracking down criminals out late at night with quads and dogs, poaching.
This case just over the border, see the videom, is a prime example of what they are up to on a nightly basis.
“The net is closing in, with our combined efforts we will robustly tackle rural criminals like this, head on.”
Phone 101 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org if you have information.