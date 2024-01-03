Video: Police dog sniffs out dangerous driver hidden behind bins in Doncaster

Hidden behind bins, under a camouflage coat may be enough to outwit some, but not the incredible nose of police dog Edie.

PD Edie, a four year-old Malinois handled by PC Dave Whittle from SYP Operational Support, located a suspect who had fled following a fail to stop in Doncaster in the early hours of yesterday morning (2 January).

When you love your job and every day is a huge game of catch or hide and seek, PD Edie was straight on the case.

At around 3am, Doncaster response officers attended a fail to stop in the Bentley area. The blue Seat came to a stop after a collision on Arskey Road.

PD Edie on the trail of the suspect.

Listening into the incident close by, PC Whittle heard that offenders had fled from the scene. Within a couple of minutes, he and PD Edie were on scene.

Tracking from the car, PD Edie led PC Whittle through alleyways for around 300 metres.

Eventually, PD Edie indicated at bins and under a camouflage coat, a 35-year-old suspect was found.

Using PD Edie to lead the suspect to district officers, the man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A search upon his arrest led officers to find a Stanley knife, so he was further arrested for possession of bladed article.

A further check showed that the man was wanted for breaching a court order. The man has since been released on police bail.