The incident took place shortly before 7pm on Friday, September 1, on Main Street.

Following this, resident Loraine Taylor who caught the collision taking place on camera hasn written to city mayor Rose Jones, MP Nick Fletcher and Doncaster Council’s safer Roads Manager Dave Haig calling for something to be done at this stretch of road which has seen numerous incidents in the past.

She told the Free Press: “Something has to be done to slow down traffic it’s only a matter of time before there’s a death.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

The collision in Old Cantley and the pedestrian who was nearly hit

"Last time I brought it up the council’s answer was to put down a non slip surface.

"It’s not slippery, it’s drivers going too fast around the bend and losing control.”

In her letter to Ros Jones, Loraine wrote: “I live in Old Cantley village and have done for over 20 years. In the last few years the traffic and danger of it has got worse.

"From HGVs (seven and a half ton limit) to speeding drivers they are all putting human life at risk.

The damage caused to one of the vehicles

"Over the last four years my wall has been demolished at the side and front four times, both neighbours across from me also have had the same.

"The neighbours behind me have had their cars written off and even worse a driver went into next door’s house wall needing new windows and doors. After the woman did this she turned and promptly knocked my wall down.

"Tonight around 7pm there was an horrific bang, a van came around the bend hit first my neighbours car the blue one then into her neighbours the white one and from the attached picture you can see how far he pushed it down. Just a couple of minutes before a jogger had passed by, he would have been killed a few moments earlier. The driver left before the police arrived.

“I have brought this problem to the council several times as the speeding is getting worse. This happens on the bend at School Lane and Main Street. We are afraid to walk around the area. All the council have done is put some non slip surfacing on the bend area. That’s great but it doesn’t slow the drivers down, we need speeding bumps, this is all that will slow drivers down.