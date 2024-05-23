Video: Moment firearms officers bring Doncaster robber's violent crime spree to an end

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the moment firearms officers tracked a stolen car being driven by an armed robber to bring an end to his and an accomplice's terrifying crime spree in Doncaster.

Connor Delmar, aged 21, of Aldesworth Road, Cantley, and 20-year-old Reegan Vickers, of no fixed abode, were arrested on 28 November 2023 after committing a string of robberies.

The pair pointed a gun at a man's head before attacking him and dragging him out of his address in a violent bid to extort money from him by stealing his possessions.

They then stole a gold necklace and attempted to take another before fleeing when our officers arrived at the scene.

Connor Delmar and Reegan Vickers.

The balaclava-wearing men then went on to steal a man's Vauxhall Corsa in Denaby Main.

The victim was left terrified as the key was removed from the ignition and a gun was pointed at him, with Delmar and Vickers fleeing in the stolen car.

Their getaway didn’t remain a secret for long as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) work allowed officers to track it and use an enforced stop on the A18 near Doncaster Racecourse.

Officers surrounded the vehicle and Delmar was promptly arrested, with officers finding an 18-inch machete and a black handgun in the footwell of the passenger seat.

Vickers had been dropped off by Delmar as they fled but after a wanted appeal was issued, he later handed himself in at a police station in Doncaster.

The pair appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (21 May) for sentencing after pleading guilty to three counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, possession of a knife or blade and possession of a firearm.

Delmar was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison, with Vickers given the same sentence which will be served in a Young Offenders' Institution.

Detective Sergeant Phil Muggeridge, from Doncaster CID, said: "Delmar and Vickers' horrific crime spree saw them wield dangerous and lethal weapons and leave a wave of terror in their wake.

"They robbed a man of a lighter, cash and his gas card before targeting the victim's mother and trying to steal her necklace.

"Delmar and Vickers then robbed a man's car in a desperate bid to flee the scene but they were quickly apprehended by our alerted firearms officers.

"Incidents of this nature are incredibly alarming and even though the firearm wasn't used by Delmar or Vickers, the threat to use it was clearly there.

"The use and illegal possession of these weapons is something we won't tolerate here in South Yorkshire and we remain committed to targeting individuals linked to firearms offences.

"There is no doubt in my mind that Doncaster is a safer place now that Delmar and Vickers are behind bars, and I hope this sentence allows the victims of their awful crimes to move on with their lives after what must have been an incredibly frightening experience."

Delmar and Vickers were also charged with kidnap, robbery and four counts of possession of a firearm. They both denied these offences but the counts were ordered to remain on file.