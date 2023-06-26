News you can trust since 1925
Video: Man taken to hospital after a collision between HGV and bus in Doncaster

Police were called at around 4.46pm on Friday (23 June) following reports of a collision on York Road, Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read

On arrival It was discovered a bus and a HGV had been in collision.

One person, a passenger on the bus, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A second was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

One man had to be taken to hospital after the collisionOne man had to be taken to hospital after the collision
If anyone sees a road traffic collision they should call South Yorkshire Police on 999 or in a non emergency situation phone 101.