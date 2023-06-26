Video: Man taken to hospital after a collision between HGV and bus in Doncaster
Police were called at around 4.46pm on Friday (23 June) following reports of a collision on York Road, Doncaster.
On arrival It was discovered a bus and a HGV had been in collision.
One person, a passenger on the bus, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A second was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
