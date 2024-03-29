Video: Man arrested after police raid found dozens of cannabis plants worth tens of thousands of pounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After executing a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) searched a house in the Highfields area of the city last week.

Inside, they discovered around 60 plants growing in the living room and loft of the property, with the plants estimated to be worth around £60,000.

The plants have since been seized and destroyed, with a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of the controlled Class B drug cannabis.

He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Kelly Ward, of Doncaster North NPT, said: "Acting on local intelligence, we executed a warrant at the property in Highfields and discovered a significant cannabis grow worth around £60,000.

"It was a sophisticated set up and although people may think cannabis is a harmless drug, the evidence shows that the production of supply of the drugs is often linked to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

"We will continue rooting out these cannabis factories as part of our ongoing efforts to dismantle the supply of drugs in Doncaster and the wider South Yorkshire area and I would encourage people to look out for the tell-tale signs of a property being used to grow drugs."

Some of the signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:

• Heavy smell of cannabis

• Windows blacked out

• Excessive condensation on windows

• Blocked letterbox

• Heavy use of anti-odour devices

• Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time

• Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained etc.

If you are concerned about drug supply in your area, then you can report it to the police via the phone numbers 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.