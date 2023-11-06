News you can trust since 1925
Video: Hooded yobs on quads and motorbikes hurl fireworks into path of oncoming traffic in Doncaster

Hooded yobs on quads and motorbikes were seen hurling fireworks into the path of oncoming traffic on a busy Doncaster rado on Bonfire night.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:06 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:06 GMT
Police were called at around 5.50pm on Sunday (5 November) to reports that fireworks had been thrown at cars on Warmsworth Road in Balby by a group riding motorbikes and quad bikes.

Officers attended and carried out searches of the area to seek to locate those responsible. However, those involved had already left the area and despite searches could not be located.

One eyewitness told the Free Press: “Honestly threw a firework at my sister who is six month pregnant it’s vile. Luckily just missed.”

A bus carrying passengers was among the targets.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it via the new online live chat, the online portal at https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ by calling 101 or visit https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/. Please quote incident number 662 of 5 November when you get in touch.