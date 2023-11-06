Video: Hooded yobs on quads and motorbikes hurl fireworks into path of oncoming traffic in Doncaster

Hooded yobs on quads and motorbikes were seen hurling fireworks into the path of oncoming traffic on a busy Doncaster rado on Bonfire night.

Police were called at around 5.50pm on Sunday (5 November) to reports that fireworks had been thrown at cars on Warmsworth Road in Balby by a group riding motorbikes and quad bikes.

Officers attended and carried out searches of the area to seek to locate those responsible. However, those involved had already left the area and despite searches could not be located.

One eyewitness told the Free Press: “Honestly threw a firework at my sister who is six month pregnant it’s vile. Luckily just missed.”

A bus carrying passengers was among the targets.