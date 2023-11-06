Video: Hooded yobs on quads and motorbikes hurl fireworks into path of oncoming traffic in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called at around 5.50pm on Sunday (5 November) to reports that fireworks had been thrown at cars on Warmsworth Road in Balby by a group riding motorbikes and quad bikes.
Officers attended and carried out searches of the area to seek to locate those responsible. However, those involved had already left the area and despite searches could not be located.
One eyewitness told the Free Press: “Honestly threw a firework at my sister who is six month pregnant it’s vile. Luckily just missed.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it via the new online live chat, the online portal at https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ by calling 101 or visit https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/. Please quote incident number 662 of 5 November when you get in touch.