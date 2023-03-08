Video: Footage from the second major Doncaster road incident attended by emergency services this evening
A second major Doncaster road has been sealed off by police tonight with ambulances reportedly in attendance at a fresh emegency incident.
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on Thorne Road near to The Wheatley Hotel on Thorne Road, eyewitnesses have said.
It comes after Arksey Lane in Bentley was sealed off by police following a four vehicle pile-up this afternoon which has seen a 31-year-old woman taken to the hospital.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.