VIDEO: Drunk lorry driver four times over limit jailed after Doncaster M-way chaos

Petro Dziadevuch, 65, from Poland was driving his loaded 44 tonne refrigerated lorry when two HGV drivers noticed his erratic and unsafe driving and took action.

Dashcam footage shows how the drivers, unknown to Dziadevuch, used their own vehicles to bring him to a stop and immediately called 999.

Officers attended and breathalysed Dziasdevuch, who blew 165 at the roadside; the legal limit being 35.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lorry was spotted swerving across the A1 near Doncaster.

Roads Policing Sergeant Mark Smith said: “Upon officers’ arrival, Dziasdevuch was highly intoxicated, that much so, he was unfit for questioning for over 16 hours while in police custody.

“His decision to drink while driving a vehicle of that size and load was not only extremely dangerous and alarming but selfish. Dziasdevuch’s actions could have caused a fatality on our roads.

“Drink driving will not be tolerated. The HGV drivers who brought Dziasdevuch to a stop demonstrated how majority of those who drive lorries for a living understand the dangers large vehicles pose to other road users. I would like to thank them for stopping a serious or fatal incident from occurring.

“I am pleased that the courts have seen the severity of Dziasdevuch’s actions and have given him a custodial sentence, which will hopefully act as a warning to other drivers.”