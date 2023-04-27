Video: Dozy flytippers sought after rubbish dumped in Doncaster country lane

City of Doncaster Council has released CCTV footage of the pair who were captured on camera hurling sacks of rubbish into bushes – and are keen to track down the duo.

The pair, clad in grey and sporting blue gloves, are shown alongside their white van at Street Lane in Brodsworth last month.

The dopey pair are shown struggling to repeatedly to open the back doors of the van, but fail, instead discarding a string of black plastic sacks from the side doors of the vehicle.

The pair were caught on camera dumping rubbish from the back of the van.

As they nervously look around, on occasion staring directly into the camera, the pair discard their gloves and drive off.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Do you know these two individuals?

“On 29 March 2023, this footage was captured on Street Lane, Brodsworth – Doncaster at 16.44.

"Following enquiries, the vehicle appears to be on cloned number plates and no evidence was retrieved from the items deposited.

“If you recognise any of the people involved please contact 01302 737573 or email [email protected] quoting reference WK / 223000230.”

A spokesman added: “Dumped waste can often be contaminated. Not only is it harmful to the environment, water course and wildlife but it encourages vermin and, in time, can corrode or become unstable and emit toxic fumes which affect health and safety.

