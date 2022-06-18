At some point between 10pm on Friday, June 17, and 5.30am this morning, Saturday, June 18, someone/or more than one vandal have targeted numerous cars parked along Park Road throwing what appears to be white paint across their bonnets.
One of our reporters visited the scene and managed to capture this video this morning.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information on the attack.