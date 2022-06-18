Video: Cars attacked with white paint as late night mindless vandals caused thousands of pounds worth of damage on a Doncaster city centre street

Residents of one Doncaster city centre street woke this morning to find thousands of pounds worth of damage caused to their vehicles.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 1:42 pm

At some point between 10pm on Friday, June 17, and 5.30am this morning, Saturday, June 18, someone/or more than one vandal have targeted numerous cars parked along Park Road throwing what appears to be white paint across their bonnets.

One of our reporters visited the scene and managed to capture this video this morning.

Just one of the cars that was attacked

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information on the attack.

