VIDEO: Astonishing CCTV footage shows moment of high-speed South Yorkshire car crash
Astonishing footage has come to light of a high-speed South Yorkshire car crash which left one car on its roof and five more written off.
Amazingly no one was injured in the shocking smash which happened on Armthorpe Road near Doncaster Royal Infirmary shortly before noon on Friday (July 12).
The footage – which was filmed from the front local man Paul Tompkins’ house – shows the car coming down Armthorpe Road on its roof before hitting parked cars.
It also narrowly misses a care travelling in the same direction which appears to have children in the rear seats.
Police sealed the area off after the accident for a number of hours between Bruce Crescent and Armthorpe Lane near Grove Gardens Park but the road reopened later the same day.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 11:30am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Armthorpe Road, Doncaster.
“Two cars are reported to have collided, causing one of the cars to crash into a number of parked vehicles and flip onto its roof.
“No one was injured and no arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing.”