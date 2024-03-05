Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called at 5.45pm to reports that a car had collided with a pedestrian on Station Road near to the junction with Thompson Terrace, Askern.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital via ambulance with serious life-threatening injuries, but sadly died on 27 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the car, a grey Toyota Corolla, is continuing to assist officers in ongoing enquiries.

Edward Walker.

The man has now been identified as Edward, who was aged 84, and his family are currently being supported by officers. They have paid tribute to him and released a photo.

Their tribute states: “Edward Walker, known as Eddie or 'Wacker', was popular and well-known in the Askern community. He had a larger than life character and was well respected.

“Eddie had a good social life, visiting Doncaster daily. He played darts, pool and enjoyed playing dominoes in town and at the Railway Pub with his friends. He liked a song and dance, and was always heard singing his favourite song ‘Chantilly Lace’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For years, Eddie had an allotment and would take his grandkids there, where they have fond memories of him growing tomatoes and onions. They also have fond memories of him sharing yearly holidays to Mablethorpe with him and his friend as a family. He did a lot for charity and raised money by walking from Scarborough to Askern in just over 23 hours wearing top hat and tails, and on one occasion on roller blades from Selby to Askern.

“He sadly passed away the day after his 84th birthday with his family around him, almost three weeks after he was badly injured in a road traffic collision. Despite his age, Eddie was a healthy man, and often said he would live to 100, and everyone thought that he would. This has been a tough few weeks for us and we are yet to come to terms with what has happened.

“We are devasted for his loss but continue to stay strong and support each other through this difficult time. Eddie has gone far too early, and will be sadly missed. He leaves behind two sons, a daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

Police are still looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the Corolla before or after the collision took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information which could assist our officers such as dashcam or CCTV footage, please contact 101 or use our online portal quoting incident number 794 of 7 February 2024 when you get in touch.