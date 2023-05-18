News you can trust since 1925
Vehicles seized and pupils given knife crime talk in latest Doncaster police blitz

Police seized illegal vehicles and spoke to school pupils about knife crime on another day of police action in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 18th May 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:10 BST

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team also spoke to students about water safety on a visit to Scawsby’s Ridgewood School.

A school parking patrol in Sprotborough saw officers speak to one resident about parking, while officers went on a 15 mile bike ride through backings and woods to patrol the hard to reach areas.

The day was rounded off eizing two vehicles in Scawsby.

Police seized illegal vehicles in Scawsby.Police seized illegal vehicles in Scawsby.
