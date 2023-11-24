Vehicles seized and arrests made as Doncaster police in fresh crime clampdown

Vehicles have been seized and arrests made as police spent a day of action tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in a Doncaster district.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team undertook the North Partnership day of action in the Adwick and Carcroft Ward areas.

A spokesman said: “As a result, we have managed to recover three abandoned vehicles in Highfields with the council enforcement team.

“We have located one high risk and one medium risk missing person and return them home.

Police seized vehicles in Highfields on a day of action.

“We arrested one female aged 49 who had been circulated as wanted since May.”

There were also engagement stalls running throughout the day at Adwick Leisure Centre, Outwood Academy and at the Co-op at Woodlands.

Speed gun officers were also out on Windmill Balk Lane and Tenter Balk Lane - over 300 vehicles were checked with six being identified as over the legal limit.