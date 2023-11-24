Vehicles seized and arrests made as Doncaster police in fresh crime clampdown
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team undertook the North Partnership day of action in the Adwick and Carcroft Ward areas.
A spokesman said: “As a result, we have managed to recover three abandoned vehicles in Highfields with the council enforcement team.
“We have located one high risk and one medium risk missing person and return them home.
“We arrested one female aged 49 who had been circulated as wanted since May.”
There were also engagement stalls running throughout the day at Adwick Leisure Centre, Outwood Academy and at the Co-op at Woodlands.
Speed gun officers were also out on Windmill Balk Lane and Tenter Balk Lane - over 300 vehicles were checked with six being identified as over the legal limit.
The spokesman added: “Officers have also been out on foot in Highfields and Woodlands engaging with the community.”