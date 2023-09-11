News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Vehicles and a tent deliberately targeted by arsonists in Doncaster

Two vehicles and a tent were deliberately targeted by arsonists in Doncaster over the weekend.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Saturdaty Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 12.15am on Edlington Lane.

Adwick firefighters attended an accidental car fire at 11.30am on Great North Road, Woodlands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Sunday, a moped was deliberately set on fire at 2pm on Castle Hills Road, Scawthorpe. It was attended by firefighters from Adwick.

Firefighters from Doncaster were called out to a deliberate tent fire at 3.10pm on White Rose Way, Hyde Park.