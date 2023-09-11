Vehicles and a tent deliberately targeted by arsonists in Doncaster
Two vehicles and a tent were deliberately targeted by arsonists in Doncaster over the weekend.
On Saturdaty Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 12.15am on Edlington Lane.
Adwick firefighters attended an accidental car fire at 11.30am on Great North Road, Woodlands.
On Sunday, a moped was deliberately set on fire at 2pm on Castle Hills Road, Scawthorpe. It was attended by firefighters from Adwick.
Firefighters from Doncaster were called out to a deliberate tent fire at 3.10pm on White Rose Way, Hyde Park.