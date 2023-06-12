News you can trust since 1925
Vehicles, a bus shelter and garden shed targeted by arsonists over the weekend in Doncaster

Vehicles, a bus shelter and a garden shed were targeted by arsonists over the weekend in Doncaster, with a number of other incidents too.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:54 BST

Thorne firefighters were called out to a an accidental vehicle fire at 12.20am on Bull Moor Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, on Saturday. The crew left the scene at 1.30am.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended a bus shelter and bin on fire at 1am on Bolton Street, Denaby Main. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate fire in a garden shed at 3.15am on Ramsden Road, Hexthorper. The crew left at 4.05am.

Firefighters were called to a number of incidents over the weekendFirefighters were called to a number of incidents over the weekend
On Sunday a vehicle was accidentally on fire at 4pm on Bawtry Road, Bessacarr. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended and left at 6.35pm.

Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a tree and grassland at 7.45pm on Lords Head Lane, Warmsworth.

Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.20pm on Pickering Road, Bentley.