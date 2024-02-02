Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to the Esso filling station on York Road on January 25 – but say they have not been able to identify any suspects and the case has now been closed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 7.28pm last Thursday (25 January) following reports of criminal damage at a service station in York Road, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a suspect entered the store, damaged the till and an e-cigarette stand before leaving with a quantity of vapes.”

The aftermath of the raid on the Esso filling station in Doncaster.

“After exploring all available lines of enquiry, no suspects were identified and the investigation was filed pending any further investigative opportunities coming to light.”

Video supplied to the Free Press showed the aftermath of the raid.