Vapes stolen and till smashed in raid on Doncaster petrol station

Vapes were stolen and the till damaged during a raid on a Doncaster petrol station.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:28 GMT
Police were called to the Esso filling station on York Road on January 25 – but say they have not been able to identify any suspects and the case has now been closed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 7.28pm last Thursday (25 January) following reports of criminal damage at a service station in York Road, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a suspect entered the store, damaged the till and an e-cigarette stand before leaving with a quantity of vapes.”

The aftermath of the raid on the Esso filling station in Doncaster.The aftermath of the raid on the Esso filling station in Doncaster.
“After exploring all available lines of enquiry, no suspects were identified and the investigation was filed pending any further investigative opportunities coming to light.”

Video supplied to the Free Press showed the aftermath of the raid.

The clip shows the cash register ripped out of its fittings and a trail of vaping equipment scattered across the floor of the station in Sunnyfields.