Van with cloned number plates seized after police swoop in Doncaster
A van with false number plates has been seized after a police swoop in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:37 am
Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team took the dark blue Ford van from an address in Conisbrough yesterday.
Police confirmed the vehicle had cloned number plates, taking the vehicle away on the back of a pick-up truck.
Anyone with information about car crime in South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.