Van stolen in Doncaster returned to owner - 30 minutes after being pinched

A van stolen in Doncaster was returned to its rightful owner – just thirty minutes later by police.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team said the vehicle had been stolen from Warmsworth and added: “After after some good police work from officers from Doncaster South, Doncaster North and colleagues on our response teams, the van was located within 30 minutes and returned to its owner.”

You can report car crime in South Yorkshire on 101 or via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

The van was stolen in Warmsworth but was back with its owner within minutes.