Van ended up on its side after totalling a lamppost in early morning collision in Doncaster

The incident took place at around 9am this morning, Saturday April 29, on Hampole Balk Lane.

The images, sent in by an eye witness, show the damaged vehicle with police at the scene, and the destroyed lamppost.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police confirmed: “This was a damage only collision.”

The scene this morning

If you witness an incident please call 101, in an emergency 999.

The overturned vehicle

