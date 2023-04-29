Van ended up on its side after totalling a lamppost in early morning collision in Doncaster
A vehicle, believed to be a transit van, ended up on its side after totalling a lamppost in an early morning collision in Doncaster.
The incident took place at around 9am this morning, Saturday April 29, on Hampole Balk Lane.
The images, sent in by an eye witness, show the damaged vehicle with police at the scene, and the destroyed lamppost.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police confirmed: “This was a damage only collision.”
