News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
3 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
5 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
18 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
18 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
22 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé

Van ended up on its side after totalling a lamppost in early morning collision in Doncaster

A vehicle, believed to be a transit van, ended up on its side after totalling a lamppost in an early morning collision in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 13:25 BST

The incident took place at around 9am this morning, Saturday April 29, on Hampole Balk Lane.

The images, sent in by an eye witness, show the damaged vehicle with police at the scene, and the destroyed lamppost.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police confirmed: “This was a damage only collision.”

The scene this morningThe scene this morning
The scene this morning
Most Popular

If you witness an incident please call 101, in an emergency 999.

The overturned vehicleThe overturned vehicle
The overturned vehicle
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The lamppostThe lamppost
The lamppost