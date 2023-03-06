News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Van abandoned in the middle of the road and torched in Doncaster

Firefighters were called to a deliberate fire in Bentley on Friday night.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 11:18am

Officers from Adwick were called to Cooke Street in the village at 7.28pm.

Upon arrival they found a small van, which had been abandoned in the middle of the road, well alight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was dealt with by 8.36pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.

A van and motorbike were set alight
A van and motorbike were set alight
A van and motorbike were set alight
Most Popular

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a motorbike at 7.40pm on Thursday at nchorage Lane, Sprotbrough. The crew left the scene at 8.30pm.