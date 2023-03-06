Van abandoned in the middle of the road and torched in Doncaster
Firefighters were called to a deliberate fire in Bentley on Friday night.
Officers from Adwick were called to Cooke Street in the village at 7.28pm.
Upon arrival they found a small van, which had been abandoned in the middle of the road, well alight.
This was dealt with by 8.36pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a motorbike at 7.40pm on Thursday at nchorage Lane, Sprotbrough. The crew left the scene at 8.30pm.