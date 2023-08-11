Despite weeks of rain, rising temperatures and a flurry of field fires across Doncaster has prompted South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue’s fire officers to issue another plea to the public around helping to prevent any more wildfires across the county.

They are asking people to stop having garden bonfires during the period of extreme heat, refrain from taking disposable BBQs out with them and to ensure they don’t leave rubbish – especially glass bottles – lying around.

Specifically, officers are asking people to consider the impact of their behaviour and, ultimately, wildfires, on things like the local landscape and wildlife.

Field fires can spread very quickly

This Tuesday alone firefighters were called to three field fires, believed to have been started deliberately.

The first saw Edlington firefighters attended an incident involving cut hay in a field on Melton Road, Sprotbrough at 7.45pm.

Firefighters from Askern station were called out to a deliberate fire in a field at 8.15pm on Doncaster Lane, Woodlands.

And finally two fire crews from Edlington and Maltby stations were called out to a deliberate field fire at 10.10pm on Carr Road, Edlington..

“During periods of warm weather the ground becomes so dry – this means that fires are easier to start and will spread so much quicker,” said Area Manager Simon Dunker, head of the joint fire and police community safety department.

“Our ask of people is, first and foremost, that they don’t burn rubbish in their garden over the coming days. During the summer months these small fires can easily get out of hand.

“We’re then asking that, especially this coming weekend, people don’t take disposable BBQs out with them to parks, fields or moorland areas.

“And then last but not least, please take your litter home with you or put it in the bin. This one may seem random, but glass bottles in particular can magnify the sun’s rays and start fires.