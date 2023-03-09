Update: The road is expected to be closed for some time after a serious road traffic collision
Police have issued a warning to motorists following a serious road traffic collision this morning.
East Bassetlaw Police which covers Retford, Harworth and surrounding villages told the Free Press that the incident had taken place on Bawtry Road at Bircotes earlier today.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police confirmed: “Motorists are being advised to avoid Bawtry Road, Bircotes, after a serious crash this morning. Emergency services were called at around 9.45am today and the road is likely to remain closed for some time.”