Update: Road blocked as air ambulance and police scrambled to serious emergency incident where a woman sadly died
A road has been blocked as the air ambulance and police were scrambled to a serious emergency incident which saw a woman sadly die in Doncaster this afternoon.
Eye witnesses reported that the top of Springwell Lane in Balby was sealed off near to the private school.
One said: “Somethings going off at that private school in balby looks bad hope everyone's OK xx”
Another added: “Looks bad hope person going be ok.”
We approached the emergency services who confirmed a woman had sadly passed away.