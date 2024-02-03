News you can trust since 1925
Update: Road blocked as air ambulance and police scrambled to serious emergency incident where a woman sadly died

A road has been blocked as the air ambulance and police were scrambled to a serious emergency incident which saw a woman sadly die in Doncaster this afternoon.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 14:17 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 15:03 GMT
Eye witnesses reported that the top of Springwell Lane in Balby was sealed off near to the private school.

One said: “Somethings going off at that private school in balby looks bad hope everyone's OK xx”

Another added: “Looks bad hope person going be ok.”

We approached the emergency services who confirmed a woman had sadly passed away.