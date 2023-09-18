Update: Missing Evan has been found safe and well
Police are asking for your help to find missing Barnsley man Evan.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Evan, aged 39, was last seen on 8 September, at 4.15pm.
Evan is described as white, 6ft tall, medium build, with short dark brown hair.
He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt, black jacket and brown leather shoes.
Evan has links to Doncaster and may have travelled to the area.
If you see Evan please do not approach him, but call 999.
If you can help find him visit https://orlo.uk/fkarf