Update: Missing Doncaster teenager Chelsea has been located
Police have sent out a message to let people know that Doncaster teenager Chelsea who went missing on Wednesday has been located.
A spokesman for the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team said this mornng: “We are delighted to be able to tell you that Chelsea, aged 16, from Doncaster is no longer missing and has been located.
“Thank you everyone who shared those appeals to help share them far and wide.”
If you want to know more about missing people visit https://www.missingpeople.org.uk/