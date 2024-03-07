Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven, aged 61, was reported missing from the Dunscroft area of Doncaster yesterday (6 March) around 4pm.

He was last seen at Tesco in Edenthorpe around 4.30pm yesterday and was wearing a black jacket and black trousers.

He is described as a white man with a bald head and is thought to be around 5ft 8ins tall.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Steven's welfare.