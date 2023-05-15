Update: Major Doncaster road closed after a cyclist is hit by a car
Traffic was brought to a standstill this afternoon after a cyclist was hit by a car in Doncaster city centre.
According to eye witnesses the incident involved a male cyclist who was knocked over by a vehicle travelling along Bennetthorpe.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently responding to reports of a serious collision on Bennetthorpe, Doncaster.
“It is understood that a car and a cyclist have been involved in a collision. The cyclist has been taken to hospital but at this time the level of injuries is not known.
“The road is closed to allow emergency services to respond.”