According to eye witnesses the incident involved a male cyclist who was knocked over by a vehicle travelling along Bennetthorpe.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently responding to reports of a serious collision on Bennetthorpe, Doncaster.

“It is understood that a car and a cyclist have been involved in a collision. The cyclist has been taken to hospital but at this time the level of injuries is not known.

An ambulance arrives at the scene

“The road is closed to allow emergency services to respond.”