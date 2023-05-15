News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Update: Major Doncaster road closed after a cyclist is hit by a car

Traffic was brought to a standstill this afternoon after a cyclist was hit by a car in Doncaster city centre.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th May 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:01 BST

According to eye witnesses the incident involved a male cyclist who was knocked over by a vehicle travelling along Bennetthorpe.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently responding to reports of a serious collision on Bennetthorpe, Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is understood that a car and a cyclist have been involved in a collision. The cyclist has been taken to hospital but at this time the level of injuries is not known.

An ambulance arrives at the sceneAn ambulance arrives at the scene
An ambulance arrives at the scene
Most Popular

“The road is closed to allow emergency services to respond.”

The scene this afternoon. Picture submitted by a Free Press readerThe scene this afternoon. Picture submitted by a Free Press reader
The scene this afternoon. Picture submitted by a Free Press reader