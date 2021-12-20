UPDATE: Emergency services scrambled to Doncaster park
Reports were received of an incident at Hexthorpe Park on Sunday night.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 2:21 pm
Residents revealed that there were many emergency service vehicles at the site, including, fire engines, ambulances, doctors and police.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 5pm on 19 December to reports of a concern for safety for a child in Hexthorpe Park.
“Emergency services attended the scene and it was established that all was well.”