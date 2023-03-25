News you can trust since 1925
Update: Emergency services attend incident at St George's Bridge in Doncaster for a concern for safety

Traffic was delayed this morning as emergency services attended an incident at St George's Bridge in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Mar 2023, 14:37 GMT- 1 min read

We received reports that police were at the scene at at around 10.30am causing rubber neckers to hold other motorists back in busy Saturday morning traffic.

The Free Press has contacted South Yorkshire Police who said that the incident was a concern for a person’s safety.

We will bring you more if we can

Emergency services were called out at 10.30am
If you see a crime call 101 or 999 in an emergency.