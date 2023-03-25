Update: Emergency services attend incident at St George's Bridge in Doncaster for a concern for safety
Traffic was delayed this morning as emergency services attended an incident at St George's Bridge in Doncaster.
We received reports that police were at the scene at at around 10.30am causing rubber neckers to hold other motorists back in busy Saturday morning traffic.
The Free Press has contacted South Yorkshire Police who said that the incident was a concern for a person’s safety.
We will bring you more if we can
