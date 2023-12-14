'Unsafe' electrics delay police clearing 250 cannabis plants from Doncaster house
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team eventually recovered 252 cannabis plants from a property in Carcroft – and an investigation is now ongoing to identify “the owner,” a police spokesman said.
The spokesman added: “Due to the unsafe tampering of the electrics, it has taken two days for it to be made safe for us to even clear the property.
"This was an end terrace house, so the impact that this could have had if there was a fire is unimaginable.”
Please continue to report suspicious activity through to us on 101 or via online reporting.
Alternatively, members of the public can report emergencies on 999 or alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence.