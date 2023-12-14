'Unsafe' electrics delay police clearing 250 cannabis plants from Doncaster house

Police in Doncaster were unable to clear a Doncaster drugs factory of cannabis plants because of ‘unsafe’ electrics.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team eventually recovered 252 cannabis plants from a property in Carcroft – and an investigation is now ongoing to identify “the owner,” a police spokesman said.

The spokesman added: “Due to the unsafe tampering of the electrics, it has taken two days for it to be made safe for us to even clear the property.

"This was an end terrace house, so the impact that this could have had if there was a fire is unimaginable.”

Police found a stash of cannabis plants at the house in Doncaster.

Please continue to report suspicious activity through to us on 101 or via online reporting.