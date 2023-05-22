Unlucky off-road biker has vehicle seized after getting stuck in muddy Doncaster field

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team were patrolling Quarry Park in Dunscroft when they encountered the hapless rider.

A spokesman said: “Whilst officers took a few minutes to embrace the sunshine and enjoy a quick ice cream, they heard the familiar rumble of an off road bike in the distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Imagine the surprise on the rider’s face as he came round the corner to find a row of officers waiting for him.

Police seized the bike in Dunscroft.

"Rather than stopping, the rider of the small green motorbike decided to make a quick U turn into a very soft farmers field on which the motorbike was useless and fell to the ground.