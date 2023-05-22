Unlucky off-road biker has vehicle seized after getting stuck in muddy Doncaster field
An unlucky off-road biker had his vehicle seized – after running into a row of police and then getting his bike stuck in mud in a Doncaster field.
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team were patrolling Quarry Park in Dunscroft when they encountered the hapless rider.
A spokesman said: “Whilst officers took a few minutes to embrace the sunshine and enjoy a quick ice cream, they heard the familiar rumble of an off road bike in the distance.
"Imagine the surprise on the rider’s face as he came round the corner to find a row of officers waiting for him.
"Rather than stopping, the rider of the small green motorbike decided to make a quick U turn into a very soft farmers field on which the motorbike was useless and fell to the ground.
"The rider was very apologetic, but unfortunately for him the fun was over and the bike was seized.”