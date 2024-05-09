Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two youths were arrested after police chased a stolen bike during a crime clampdown in Doncaster.

The pair were caught by officers on York Road after initially speeding away from police.

A spokesman for Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “It ended when the bike had technical issues and led to two youths being arrested as the bike was also stolen.

"The rider was then found to have no licence, no insurance and a quantity of class B drugs on him. They are currently in custody awaiting interview.”

The North Partnership Day of Action saw officers speaking to residents and also children in the area.

A spokesman said: “We have been in Highfields out on high visibility foot patrols in the area. We also held an engagement stall on Market Street with the fire service and Doncaster Council - giving out crime prevention and information regarding local services and support.

“There has also been a partnership huddle held in Carcorft where staff from a wide range of services met up to hear what each service can offer and discuss how we can better work together to support the communities in the north.

“This was arranged by the local family hubs and gave presentations on new programmes they are running to support parents in Doncaster.

“Officers also spent the afternoon in Saltersgate Primary school to spend the afternoon with the children for a 'people who help us' presentation. The children enjoyed trying on the uniform and asking questions.

“We have also been supported by a number of services in our day of action including the enforcement and waste recycling teams, Street Scene, St Leger Homes, Your Place and Family Hub, EPIC and the Stronger Communities team who helped to arrange the day.

"Full updates will be published by the Stronger Communities team on the Doncaster Council page soon.”

To report crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.