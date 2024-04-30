Two-year-old child received facial injuries after dog attack in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During the weekend (Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 April) police received 14 calls for dogs dangerously out of control across South Yorkshire.

Those calls included reports of a two-year-old child suffering facial injuries in Doncaster, a man in Sheffield and a woman in Rotherham requiring surgery following attacks by their own dogs within their homes, and an innocent man attacked by a loose dog.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency calls for dangerous dogs present a financial cost the force every time we respond, often requiring officers from multiple teams to attend, as well as contracted kennel personnel who then transport, house and care for the dogs until action is decided.

Following the initial emergency response, officers then carry out safeguarding checks and referrals for vulnerable people, progress the investigation into any criminal aspects of the incident and ensuring justice is secured.

Separate from the investigative resources, the dogs seized during incidents must be cared for and kennelled until a decision is made.

Already in 2024, police have had to seize over 300 dogs for various reasons, most often because they were deemed to be dangerously out of control or suspected to be a banned breed. These dogs have to be kennelled at the taxpayer’s cost.

Leading the work on dangerous dogs, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney explains more: “Each dangerous dog incident is a cost to the force. Each incident takes police officers away from responding to other incidents, it is resource intensive and, in some instances, could be prevented if owners would take precautions and stop thinking it won’t happen to me or my children.

“In addition to the police resources, serious incidents add a further pressure to our NHS colleagues, and in some cases, social services, and housing associations.

“Please act. Please follow our advice, understand your dog and its behaviour, and seek help where necessary.”

You are more likely to be bitten by a dog in your own home. Remember, for everyone’s safety:Do not leave children unattended with dogsWalk your dog on a lead in public areasMake sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go when you have visitors

