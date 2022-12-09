News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two women arrested on Class A drug dealing charges after Doncaster house raid

A teenager and a 42-year-old woman have been arrested on drug charges after a Doncaster police raid.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 1:40pm

The pair were held after officers executed a warrant in Chalmers Drive, Clay Lane on Wednesday.

The women, aged 18 and 42, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Hide Ad

They have been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Police carried out a drugs raid in Clay Lane, Doncaster, arresting two women.
Most Popular

An amount of Class A drugs was recovered, along with scales, bags and a quantity of cash. A knuckle duster was also removed.