Two women arrested on Class A drug dealing charges after Doncaster house raid
A teenager and a 42-year-old woman have been arrested on drug charges after a Doncaster police raid.
By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
9th Dec 2022, 1:40pm
The pair were held after officers executed a warrant in Chalmers Drive, Clay Lane on Wednesday.
The women, aged 18 and 42, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
They have been released on bail as enquiries continue.
An amount of Class A drugs was recovered, along with scales, bags and a quantity of cash. A knuckle duster was also removed.