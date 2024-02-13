News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Two vehicles deliberately set on fire in Doncaster

Two vehicles were deliberately set on fire in Doncaster over the last two night.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Last night, Monday, firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 10.50pm on Kempton Park Road in Cusworth, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 11.35pm.

Thye night before, a van was deliberately set on fire at 12.35am on Kirkhouse Green Road, Kirkhouse Green, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 1.20am.

If anyone sees a fire then please call 999.