Two vehicles deliberately set on fire in Doncaster
Two vehicles were deliberately set on fire in Doncaster over the last two night.
Last night, Monday, firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 10.50pm on Kempton Park Road in Cusworth, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 11.35pm.
Thye night before, a van was deliberately set on fire at 12.35am on Kirkhouse Green Road, Kirkhouse Green, Doncaster.
Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 1.20am.
If anyone sees a fire then please call 999.