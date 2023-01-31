Two vehicles deliberately set alight in Doncaster
Last night, firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate fire involving a wheelie bin on Waggons Way in Stainforth at 8.35pm. The crew came away at 9pm.
Also last night Doncaster firefighters were called to an accidental fire involving rubbish on Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley, at 9.50pm. They returned at 9.50pm.
On Sunday night, January 29, firefighters from Rossington station attended a deliberate vehicle fire on Radburn Road, New Rossington at 10pm.
Doncaster firefighters were also called to a deliberate car fire at 12.30am on Wensley Crescent, Cantley.