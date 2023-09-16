News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Two vans deliberately set on fire in Doncaster

Firefighters have been busy over the last two nights.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday, three fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to a premise on York Road, Dunscroft at 11.05pm. The fire was accidental and involved a tumble dryer. Firefighters left the scene at 12.30am.

On the same night, Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate van fire at 11.55pm on Braithwaite Lane, Braithwaite. The crew left the scene at 12.35am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters from Doncaster station were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 4.10am on Mutual Street, Hexthorpe. The crew returned to the station at 4.30am.

Firefighters were called to a number of incidents.Firefighters were called to a number of incidents.
Firefighters were called to a number of incidents.
Most Popular

On Thursday night, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.25pm on Maple Grove in Armthorpe. The crew left the scene at 7.45pm.

A transit van was deliberately set on fire at 12.45am on Mill Field Road in Fishlake. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 1.15am.