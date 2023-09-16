Two vans deliberately set on fire in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Wednesday, three fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to a premise on York Road, Dunscroft at 11.05pm. The fire was accidental and involved a tumble dryer. Firefighters left the scene at 12.30am.
On the same night, Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate van fire at 11.55pm on Braithwaite Lane, Braithwaite. The crew left the scene at 12.35am.
Firefighters from Doncaster station were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 4.10am on Mutual Street, Hexthorpe. The crew returned to the station at 4.30am.
On Thursday night, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.25pm on Maple Grove in Armthorpe. The crew left the scene at 7.45pm.
A transit van was deliberately set on fire at 12.45am on Mill Field Road in Fishlake. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 1.15am.