On Wednesday, three fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to a premise on York Road, Dunscroft at 11.05pm. The fire was accidental and involved a tumble dryer. Firefighters left the scene at 12.30am.

On the same night, Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate van fire at 11.55pm on Braithwaite Lane, Braithwaite. The crew left the scene at 12.35am.

Firefighters from Doncaster station were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 4.10am on Mutual Street, Hexthorpe. The crew returned to the station at 4.30am.

Firefighters were called to a number of incidents.

On Thursday night, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.25pm on Maple Grove in Armthorpe. The crew left the scene at 7.45pm.