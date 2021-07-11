Two teenagers arrested after reports of boy being stabbed in Doncaster quarry
Reports are coming in that a boy was taken to hospital after he was stabbed with a Stanley knife yesterday at Hatfield Quarry.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said Police were called at around 5:30pm on Saturday (July 10) to reports that a boy had been assaulted in Hatfield.
It is reported that the 16-year-old boy was assaulted by three teenage boys in Dunscroft Quarry.
The spokesperson added that police were informed that the boys kicked the victim, and stabbed him with a Stanley knife before stealing his mobile phone.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance.
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of assault following the alleged attack.
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed one has been bailed and one remains in police custody.
Enquiries are still ongoing into the incident.
We will update this story with further information when it is available.