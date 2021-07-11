Two teenagers arrested after reports of boy being stabbed in Doncaster quarry

Hatfield Quarry Park

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said Police were called at around 5:30pm on Saturday (July 10) to reports that a boy had been assaulted in Hatfield.

It is reported that the 16-year-old boy was assaulted by three teenage boys in Dunscroft Quarry.

The spokesperson added that police were informed that the boys kicked the victim, and stabbed him with a Stanley knife before stealing his mobile phone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance.

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of assault following the alleged attack.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed one has been bailed and one remains in police custody.

Enquiries are still ongoing into the incident.