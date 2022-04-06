Two South Yorkshire brothers have been found guilty of manslaughter after they beat a disabled man to death

A Sheffield Crown Court trial heard how half-brothers Kyle Martin and Gareth Leach had attacked 45-year-old disabled man Dean Williamson in the street outside his home, in Rotherham, after they believed Mr Williamson had stolen their mother’s mobility scooter.

Martin, aged 22, of Selwyn Street, Eastwood, Rotherham, and Leach, aged 28, of Brameld Road, Swinton, both pleaded not guilty to murder after the incident on October 5, on William Street, Parkgate, Rotherham, at about 12.45pm, on October 5, 2021.

But a jury having found them both not guilty of murder, found them guilty of manslaughter on April 6 after the two-week trial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is deceased Dean Williamson who died aged 45 after he was beaten outside his home on William Street, at Parkgate, Rotherham.

Prosecuting barrister Peter Glenser QC, had told the court: “The attack upon him was short-lived but brutal. Mr Williamson sustained significant injuries to his head and severe trauma to his chest.”

Mr Williamson was beaten, kicked and stamped on and lost consciousness, according to Mr Glenser, and after the emergency services attempted CPR he was transferred to Rotherham District General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The court heard Mr Williamson had suffered with tuberculosis and a breathing disorder and he needed a mobility scooter.

After he was attacked a post-mortem examination concluded he had died from a blunt force trauma to his chest resulting in multiple fractures to his rib cage, impairing his lungs.

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Williamson also suffered a dislocated shoulder and injuries compatible with defence wounds as well as a head trauma, according to Mr Glenser, but there was no evidence that the head trauma had caused his death.

Leach’s partner Jessica Hammond, 26, of Brameld Road, Swinton, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice between October 4 and 9, 2021, after she had been accused of providing untruthful accounts about Mr Leach’s involvement and impeding the investigation.

Mr Glenser had said: “The Crown’s case is this was an attack involving both of the first two defendants. An attack involving shod-feet.”

He explained Mr Williamson had allegedly stolen a mobility scooter from Martin and Leach’s mother, Sara Martin, the week before he was attacked and he had allegedly driven it back to his home where he lived with his mother.

Mr Glenser said a theft was reported to the police and CCTV footage showed Sara Martin taking the scooter back and she told her family about what had happened and showed them the CCTV footage.

Gareth Leach had later shouted at Mr Williamson as he drove past his home, according to Mr Glenser, and later that day Mr Martin and Mr Leach were involved in a confrontation with Mr Williamson before they attacked him.

Mr Glenser said: “Kyle Martin arrived and after a few moments Kyle started running to Dean Williamson. Gareth Leach followed him and there was a confrontation.”

He added: “The Crown say both men were acting together seriously assaulting Mr Williamson and he died of the injuries inflicted.”

Sara Martin, aged 50, of Town Lane, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by giving accounts which had impeded the investigation.