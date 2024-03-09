Two quad bikes belonging to the same owner stolen from two different addresses in Doncaster
Two quad bikes belonging to the same owner stolen were from two different addresses in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team are asking for the public to look out for these two quads, a Yamaha Grizzly MX13GMU whoch was stolen from outside the Manvers Arms Doncaster on February 19, and a CFMOTO YG24HXN which was stolen from the keepers' address in Doncaster on March 7.
If anyone has any information about these quads, please get in touch on 101.