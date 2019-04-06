Two people injured in Doncaster collision 

Two people have been injured in a collision that occurred on a Doncaster road this morning.

The collision took place in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall just before 11am, and involved a white Peugeot 308 Active and a white Seat Leon.

A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesman said two people were injured in the collision, one of whom was complaining of chest pains after being assisted out of her vehicle.

“The road was blocked for a while because the vehicles were so embedded in each other. I think both vehicles will probably have to be written off,” said the spokesman.

Both people injured have been treated by the ambulance service. The SYP spokesman said the force did not know whether the two casualties had been taken to hospital.

First Buses had to divert their 84, 84a and 84b services as a result of the collision.

The road has now re-opened, but police remain at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call SYP on 101, quoting incident number 355 of Saturday, April 6, 2019.