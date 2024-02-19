News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Two pedestrians injured after collision with car in Doncaster

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and information following a road traffic collision in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Feb 2024, 09:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It is reported that last week, on Monday 12 February at 6.35pm officers received a call informing them of a road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians.

It is believed that the driver of a black Toyota ID5 collided with a couple while walking along the pavement of Bawtry Road (A614), as it joins Croft Road, in the direction of Finningley Village.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 39-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his pelvis and leg. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A 29-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses and dashcam footage sought following pedestrian couple involved in collision.Witnesses and dashcam footage sought following pedestrian couple involved in collision.
Witnesses and dashcam footage sought following pedestrian couple involved in collision.

The driver of the Toyota, a 41-year-old woman remained on scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the car prior to the collision.

If you can help call 101 quoting incident 749 of 12 February 2024.

Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected]