Two pedestrians injured after collision with car in Doncaster
It is reported that last week, on Monday 12 February at 6.35pm officers received a call informing them of a road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians.
It is believed that the driver of a black Toyota ID5 collided with a couple while walking along the pavement of Bawtry Road (A614), as it joins Croft Road, in the direction of Finningley Village.
A 39-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his pelvis and leg. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A 29-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, a 41-year-old woman remained on scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the car prior to the collision.
If you can help call 101 quoting incident 749 of 12 February 2024.
Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected]